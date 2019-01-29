Andy Murray feeling ‘battered and bruised’ after hip surgery

Andy Murray has undergone hip surgery as he bids to save his career.

The three-time grand slam winner had hinted at retirement before going out of the Australian Open in the first round earlier this month as he struggled to deal with ongoing pain from a long-standing hip problem.

“I underwent a hip resurfacing surgery in London yesterday morning…feeling a bit battered and bruised just now but hopefully that will be the end of my hip pain in.”

“I now have a metal hip as you can see in the 2nd photo�👉 and I look like I’ve got a bit of a gut in photo 1😂