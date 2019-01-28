Wink tries his hand, arm & legs at Super Bowl Experience

ATLANTA, Ga. - The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will not take the field until Sunday.

So, prior to Super Bowl LIII - when the real players will be showcasing their athletic ability on the football field, News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler tried his hand, arm and legs at the Super Bowl Experience Driven by Hyundai. A yearly installment at the Super Bowl, the Experience is billed as a "football amusement park". Fans can learn more about it here.

News 3 is your home of Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta. The game will be played on February 3rd, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. Sports Director Adam Winkler will have LIVE coverage from Atlanta the week leading up to the game on News 3.

