Wink tries his hand, arm & legs at Super Bowl Experience

ATLANTA, Ga. - The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will not take the field until Sunday.

So, prior to Super Bowl LIII - when the real players will be showcasing their athletic ability on the football field, News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler tried his hand, arm and legs at the Super Bowl Experience Driven by Hyundai. A yearly installment at the Super Bowl, the Experience is billed as a "football amusement park". Fans can learn more about it here.

The game will be played on February 3rd, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m.

