Wink makes it Whit-worth his while at Super Bowl LIII Opening Night

ATLANTA, Ga. - Super Bowl Opening Night, formerly-known as Media Night, is often a circus. You could say this is not the night on which true journalism shines - and that assessment would be right on the money.

As News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler reports in his light-hearted piece from Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, all week - the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will be seeking-out ways to gain an advantage on their opponent. Well, according to Wink - reporters are no different.

So, Monday at Super Bowl Opening Night, Wink went looking for LIII leverage - and found it with the family of Rams Pro Bowl offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth.

