Virginia Beach Home Clean Heroes donates 300 pounds of food to local food bank

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Hampton Roads community has been working together to provide supplies for the local foodbanks in need and recently, large donations have been coming in.

The Virginia Beach company, Home Clean Heroes, recently finished their “Heroes Fighting Hunger” food drive that collects donations for the Foodbank of Southeatern, Va. and Eastern Shore.

A request to donate any food items they could was sent to the clients whose homes are serviced by the company and it resulted in a huge turn out!

The initial collection goal was 250 food items. Home Clean Heroes delivered over 300 food items totally more than 300 pounds of food.

This meaning the Foodbank of Southeatern, Va. and Eastern Shore is now 260 meals heavier.

The goal of this foodbank is to provide short-term needs to individuals that are experiencing food insecurity due to the government shutdown.