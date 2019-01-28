Virginia Beach father whose son was gunned down speaks out at rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Monday night, with a small, determined group of about a dozen people, solutions and suggestions were heard through a megaphone in an area along Newtown Road where the father of one gun violence victim says has a serious crime problem.

James Risper, a longtime resident of Virginia Beach, says the gun violence will not stop unless community members come out, speak up and take back their city.

“Older people have spoken with me. They’re scared to come out in their neighborhoods, and that shouldn’t be. Why should you be scared to come out of your own neighborhood at night?" asks Risper.

Risper says he thinks people involved in gun violence believe they will get away with it because they know members of the community won’t speak up and tell police what they know.

“We have to understand that if we don’t stand up right now for what’s going on around us and get these young kids to put these guns down, the next kid that gets killed is going to be yours," says Risper.

Some Virginia Beach residents say Newtown Road has become a notorious area for gun violence. Monday night's rally organizer says the area was near the spot where his son was gunned down in 2006.

“When I got that call that said my son was shot and killed, I never would have thought that it was going to be my son to get involved in something like that," says Risper.

Full of passion and hope for a cause that hits right at home, Risper says with his son in mind 100 percent of the way. He says he will continue to keep going until he sees a difference in his community and will continue to tell people if you see something - in order to create change – say something.