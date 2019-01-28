Two (green) thumbs up: Virginia Flower and Garden Expo showcases best in landscaping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - It's the best in landscaping, highlighting those with a green thumb.

The Virginia Flower and Garden Expo finished up Sunday at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

The organization brought together the best in garden practices, art and education under one roof for people living in Hampton Roads.

"We really want people just to come and have a really enjoyable experience; bring their family or friends and just spend some time with us, learn about plants and landscapes, have questions answered, and just have a good experience," said Laurie Fox, Expo coordinator.

More than 100 vendors and exhibitors were at Sunday's event.

