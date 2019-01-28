Suspect escapes after Dare County police chase, officials search for man

DARE Co., N.C. – The Kill Devil Hills police were involved in a vehicle pursuit that started in the Town of Kill Devil Hills and concluded in Tyrell County.

On January 26, a Kill Devil Hills patrol officer stopped a black Nissan Altima for nearly causing a collision with another car by following too closely.

The driver, who was later identified as 26-year-old Daquan Spencer of Columbia, North Carolina, suddenly sped away as the officer approached the car.

The pursuit began in Kill Devil Hills at around 11:42 p.m. and continued through Nags Head, Manteo, East Lake and into Tyrell County. Items were noted to be thrown out of the vehicle at various times.

Dare County Sheriff’s Office deputies deployed spike strips, which brought the vehicle pursuit to an end near J. Morgan Futch Gameland in Tyrell County.

The driver and two passengers fled on foot while another passenger remained with the vehicle and immediately surrendered to law enforcement.

Nags Head Police arrived on scene with their K-9, Bak. The two men who fled then surrendered without deploying the K-9.

The driver of the vehicle managed to escape and is currently being sought by the Kill Devil Hills Police Department for charges of Fleeing to Elude Arrest, Reckless Driving and other traffic violations.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office obtained a .380 Smith and Wesson handgun in the area where the pursuing officers noted an object thrown from the fleeing vehicle.

Nasseim Basnight, 18, and a 16-year-old male passenger were charged with Resist, Delay and Obstruct for fleeing on foot from officers after the vehicle was stopped. The 18-year-old male passenger who stayed with the vehicle and immediately surrendered was released without being charged.

The driver, Daquan Shevonte Spencer, is a 26-year-old black male, 5’7”, 150 lbs, with brown eyes and short brown hair. He has tattoos on the back of his right hand, both arms and chest and sometimes wears glasses.