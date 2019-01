“Prophet and Loss”— (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

NO LOOKING BACK – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) must figure out how to stop the bloodshed when Donatello (guest star Keith Szarabajka), who, in his current condition, is inadvertently scrambling the order of future prophets. Nick (Mark Pellegrino) comes face to face with his past. The episode was directed by Thomas J. Wright and written by Brad Buckner & Eugenie Ross-Leming. (#1412). Original Airdate 1/31/2019.