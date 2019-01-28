SAG Awards: See the full list of winners

Photo Gallery
(CNN) — The 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards honored the best film and television performances of the year on Sunday.
The full list of nominees and winners follows:
Motion Picture Awards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:
Christian Bale, “Vice”
Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”
Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody” *WINNER
Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”
John David Washington, “BlacKkKlansman”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:
Emily Blunt, “Mary Poppins Returns”
Glenn Close, “The Wife” *WINNER
Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”
Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”
Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:
Mahershala Ali, “Green Book” *WINNER
Timothee Chalamet, “Beautiful Boy”
Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”
Sam Elliott, “A Star Is Born”
Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:
Amy Adams, “Vice”
Emily Blunt, “A Quiet Place” *WINNER
Margot Robbie, “Mary Queen of Scots”
Emma Stone, “The Favourite”
Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:
“A Star Is Born”
“Black Panther” *WINNER
“BlacKkKlansman”
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
“Crazy Rich Asians”
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:
“Ant-Man and the Wasp”
“Avengers: Infinity War”
“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”
“Black Panther” *WINNER
“Mission: Impossible — Fallout”
Television Awards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:
Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso”
Darren Criss, “Assassination of Gianni Versace” *WINNER
Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”
Anthony Hopkins, “King Lear”
Bill Pullman, “The Sinner”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:
Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”
Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora” *WINNER
Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”
Penelope Cruz, “Assassination of Gianni Versace”
Emma Stone, “Maniac”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:
Jason Bateman, “Ozark” *WINNER
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Joseph Fiennes, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
John Krasinski, “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:
Julia Garner, “Ozark”
Laura Linney, “Ozark”
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” *WINNER
Robin Wright, “House of Cards”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:
Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Henry Winkler, “Barry”
Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” *WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:
Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Alison Brie, “Glow”
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” *WINNER
Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”
Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:
“The Americans”
“Better Call Saul”
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“Ozark”
“This Is Us” *WINNER
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:
“Atlanta”
“Barry”
“Glow”
“The Kominsky Method”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” *WINNER
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:
“Glow” *WINNER
“Marvel’s: Daredevil”
“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”
“The Walking Dead”
“Westworld”