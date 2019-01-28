ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO new episode, Tuesday 1/29 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“Tearin’ Up My Heart” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, D) (HDTV)

ROSA’S PLAYLIST — After uncovering some unsettling information about Max (Nathan Parsons), Liz (Jeanine Mason) runs a series of tests to see what his powers may be capable of. Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Isobel (Lily Cowles) take matters into their own hands after learning that Liz may be getting too close to Max. Liz enlists Maria’s (Heather Hemmens) help as she goes on a scavenger hunt across Roswell to uncover more about Rosa’s final days. Tyler Blackburn, Michael Trevino, Karan Oberoi and Trevor St. John also star. Geoff Shotz directed the episode written by Rick Montano & Vincent Ingrao (#103.) Original airdate 1/29/2019.