Police investigating after gunshot victim walks into Norfolk hospital

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are investigating a possible shooting after a gunshot victim walked into a local hospital Saturday.

Around 4:30 p.m. on January 26, officers responded to the 9000 block of 1st View Street for gunshots heard in the area. When they arrived on scene, they did not find anyone suffering from a gunshot wound.

Shortly after, police were notified that a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound walked into DePaul Hospital.

Detectives are asking anyone who has information about this incident to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip through the P3 tips mobile app.

