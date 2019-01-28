× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Snow, ice and plunging temps

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

Winter is about to return with a vengeance. We are tracking plunging temperatures, some snow and the chance for icy roads.

A monster cold front will approach the region on Tuesday. Ahead of that front we expected temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 50s. We also expect scattered showers as we head into the late afternoon hours. As the colder air comes rushing in on Tuesday night, The rain may change over to a wintry mix or even all snow after midnight.

While we are expecting little to no snow accumulation for most of us, plunging temperatures could leave some icy patches on Wednesday morning when we will wake up to temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

The skies will clear as we head through the day. But despite plenty of sunshine, expect high temperatures only in the upper 30s on Wednesday.

Even colder weather arrives Wednesday night and through the rest of the work week. We will wake up to temperatures in the mid teens on Thursday morning with windchill‘s in the single digits. And in the afternoon most of us will not climb out of the 20s.

It will be equally cold on Friday morning, but by the afternoon we will start a slow warming trend. It looks like we will top out in the upper 30s on Friday, 40s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1998 Winter Weather – Noreaster, Heavy rain & high winds in Tidewater, coastal areas

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey

Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PatrickRockeyWeather/

Catch me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PatrickRockey

I’m also on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patrickrockey/

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.