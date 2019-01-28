Norfolk’s Tide routes delayed after driver reportedly runs red light, crashes with light rail train

NORFOLK, Va. — A 74-year-old woman was cited for running a red light by Norfolk police after a crash involving her car and the Tide Light Rail, which happened around 8 a.m. Monday.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, the crash was in the intersection of City Hall Ave. and Monticello Ave.

None of the 15 people onboard the train nor the woman who was driving the Nissan Sentra were hurt.

The crash did impact travel on the Tide Light Rail for portions of the morning.

“Due to an incident on the tracks, the Light Rail is currently stopped west of the NSU Station. A bus bridge is currently being run from NSU Station to EVMC/Ft. Norfolk. Macarthur Station is currently inaccessible. Bus bridge will stop at all other stations,” said the City of Norfolk in a tweet around 8:30 a.m.

No further information was released by police.