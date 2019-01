NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk detectives are asking for help in finding a missing man.

65-year-old Gregary B. Battle, who was last seen leaving his residence in the 800 block of Goff Street on January 9, has still not been found.

Battle is about 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds.

He has dementia and requires medication.

If you have any information about Battle’s whereabouts call the non-emergency number at (757)-441-5610 or contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.