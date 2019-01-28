Newport News officers serving tables to raise money for Special Olympics & Polar Plunge

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The police officers and Sheriff’s deputies of Newport News will be serving dinner on Thursday, January 31 at Plaza Azteca.

The Plaza Azteca located at 12099 Jefferson Ave. is holding the event, Tip-A-Cop, in order to raise money for the Special Olympics Virginia – Peninsula Region and Plunge Virginia.

From 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., the officers and deputies will be working for tips and sending 100% of the precedes to the organizations.

For more information visit the event’s Facebook page.