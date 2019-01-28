× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking rain and snow showers

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain and snow showers moving in… An area of low pressure will skim by the Carolina coast today, bringing in clouds and a few showers. We will see mostly cloudy skies this morning with sunshine returning this afternoon. A few rain showers are possible on the Outer Banks today, but most areas will just see the extra clouds. Temperatures will linger in the low to mid 40s today, a few degrees below normal for this time of year.

We are tracking a cold front for Tuesday that will bring us precipitation and another cold blast. Clouds will build in through the day tomorrow with highs reaching the mid 50s. Showers will start to move in near sunset from west to east. Showers will start as rain but as the temperature drops behind the cold front, it will likely change over to snow. Little to no snow accumulation is expected (high side: 1”, low side: 0”). Skies will clear overnight with lows falling into the upper 20s.

Sunshine and cold air will settle in for midweek. Expect highs near 40 on Wednesday and highs near 30 on Thursday. Overnight lows will fall into the teens both days. We will start to warm up again for the end of the week and weekend.

Today: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: NE/SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Clouds Building In, PM Rain/Snow Showers, Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 28th

1998 Winter Weather – Noreaster, Heavy rain & high winds in Tidewater, coastal areas

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.