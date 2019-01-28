LEGACIES new episode, Thursday 1/31 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“What Was Hope Doing in Your Dreams?” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

YOUR WORST NIGHTMARE – During a stressful week of exams, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith), Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) and MG’s (Quincy Fouse) attempts to study get thwarted by the arrival of a new monster who feeds off their worst fears. Meanwhile, Hope struggles with a secret she’s been keeping from Landon. Matthew Davis also stars. Darren Grant directed the episode written by Penny Cox (#113). Original airdate 1/31/2019.