LEGACIES new episode, Thursday 1/31 at 9pm on WGNT 27

Posted 3:49 pm, January 28, 2019, by , Updated at 01:10PM, January 28, 2019

 

“What Was Hope Doing in Your Dreams?” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV) 

YOUR WORST NIGHTMARE – During a stressful week of exams, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith), Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) and MG’s (Quincy Fouse) attempts to study get thwarted by the arrival of a new monster who feeds off their worst fears.  Meanwhile, Hope struggles with a secret she’s been keeping from Landon.  Matthew Davis also stars.  Darren Grant directed the episode written by Penny Cox (#113).  Original airdate 1/31/2019.