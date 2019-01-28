Governor Northam announces 33 new jobs in City of Chesapeake

RICHMOND, Va. – A new project that will invest $21 million in its facility in the City of Chesapeake will create 33 news jobs.

Governor Ralph Northam announced that Cloverleaf Cold Storage will invest $21 million to add over 100,000 square feet to its facility in the City of Chesapeake.

Cloverleaf Cold Storage is a leading cold storage warehousing and food logistics company. Virginia competed with Maryland and North Carolina for the project, which will create 33 new jobs.

With nearly 40 employees, the company’s facility in Chesapeake is located on a 10-acre site in the Cavalier Industrial Park.

“Cloverleaf Cold Storage’s major investment in the City of Chesapeake will enable the company to increase its service volume to meet growing demand in the mid-Atlantic market as well as broaden its global logistics network through the Port of Virginia,” said Governor Northam. “We thank Cloverleaf Cold Storage for choosing to reinvest in the Commonwealth, contributing vital infrastructure for our thriving food and beverage processing industry and nearly doubling its workforce in Hampton Roads.”

The expansion allows Cloverleaf Cold Storage to increase current service volume of blast freezing, exporting, and importing, as well as accommodate additional refrigerated products for its current and new customers.

“Cloverleaf Cold Storage is one of the largest cold storage warehousing and processing companies in North America and a valuable corporate partner for the City of Chesapeake and the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “With locations in eight states across the U.S., Cloverleaf’s decision to expand in the City of Chesapeake is a strong testament to the region’s motivated workforce and strategic location. We are confident that Cloverleaf will continue to thrive and contribute to Virginia’s booming food and beverage sector.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Chesapeake to secure the project for Virginia and will support Cloverleaf’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP).

“We choose to invest capital in our Chesapeake facility both in recognition of the growing food products industry regionally as well as the excellent business climate in the Commonwealthof Virginia,” said Adam Feiges, a principal at Cloverleaf. “With access to the deep-water Port of Norfolk, this area is the optimal location for additional investment in international logistics facilities.”

