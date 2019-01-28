Game day nachos and a dessert cocktail on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Chef Patrick Evans-Hylton (www.VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com) shares his delicious take on nachos and mixes up a tasty cocktail that can be served as dessert.

MY NUTTY VALENTINE

Raise a glass to love with our My Nutty Valentine imbibe, a delish dessert cocktail.

Just grab a handful of ingredients, toss them about in a shaker, and fall in love with the creamy, rich taste. Here’s how to make it:

In a cocktail shaker add 1 ounce almond milk, 1 ounce coffee liqueur, 2 parks vodka (or vanilla vodka) and 2 parts cold brew coffee. If you use regular vodka, add a splash of vanilla syrup. Add ice, cover, and shake. In a martini glass, add a piece of candy, such as a chocolate kiss, and pour in the drink. Optionally, add a dollop of whipped cream and chocolate shavings. The drink can also be served on the rocks in a highball glass. For the alcohol, we prefer spirits from our friends at Chesapeake Bay Distillery.

We picked up our almond milk, cold brew coffee, vanilla syrup (look for the kind used to flavor coffee), and candy at The Fresh Market, the official grocer of Virginia Eats + Drinks.

Chesapeake Bay Distillery is at 437 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach. Call 757-498-4210 or visit www.ChesapeakeBayDistillery.com

The Fresh Market has locations across Coastal Virginia. For more information visit www.TheFreshMarket.com

SWINE-O-MITE NACHOS

It should be no surprise that National Pork Rind Appreciation Day shares the same spot on the calendar as Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 3.

Lot’s of delish dishes will be enjoyed that flavor the unofficial holiday, including subs, pizza, and wings. But perhaps high on top of the Tailgate Food Pyramid are nachos. We have a fun take on classic nachos: our Swine-O-Mite Nachos. Here’s how we make them:

On a large platter, evenly distribute a layer of blue corn tortilla chips, and a layer of pork finds on top of that. Add a generous dribble of queso, then large spoonfuls of coleslaw spaced evenly around the plate. Add heated pulled pork barbecue - or, like we demonstrated on Coast Live - jackfruit barbecue, a healthy, vegan option. Drizzle on our Ooowee Sauce (the recipe is below) and garnish with pickle chips.

Here’s how to make the Ooowee Sauce:

In a medium bowl, add a 1/4 cup melted butter, a 1/4 cup hot sauce, a few dashes of fresh lemon juice, and a sprinkle of crushed red pepper flakes. Whisk to incorporate and drizzle over the Swine-O-Mite Nachos before garnishing with pickle chips.

We picked up our blue corn tortilla chips, queso, coleslaw, jackfruit barbecue, pickle chips, butter, hot sauce, lemons, and crushed red pepper flakes at The Fresh Market, the official grocer of Virginia Eats + Drinks.

The Fresh Market has locations across Coastal Virginia. For more information visit www.TheFreshMarket.com

SMACK YOUR MAMA GOOD AT MY MAMA’S KITCHEN

If chicken wings didn’t already have their own food group, they should. At Chef Moe Stephenson’s My Mama’s Kitchen restaurant in Norfolk’s Ocean View, you’ll find wonderful winds and sensational soul food.

We recently sat down with Chef Moe to try some of his cooking, much of it inspired by his mother. On the menu - and shown in the Coast Live segment - are Hot Honey Garlic Chicken Wings, Buffalo Soldier Wings, Mama’s Mac and Cheese, Mama’s Homemade Cornbread, and Sweet Potato Pie.

If wings are in your future for Super Bowl or any gathering, My Mama’s Kitchen takes orders in advance for pick-up. In our opinion they are, pardon the prhase, Smack Your Mama Good!

My Mama’s Kitchen is at 7943 Shore Dr., Norfolk. Call 757-233-0433 or visit www.facebook.com/MyMamasKitchen

VIRGINIA BEACH RESTAURANT WEEK

Virginia Beach Restaurant Week returns February 18-24 with more than 90 participating restaurants offering prix fixe lunch and dinner specials. A full list of participating restaurants - including their menus - can be found on the Virginia Beach Restaurant Week website, which is listed below.

Here are the 2019 price points: Breakfast - $5 and/or $10; Two Course Lunch - $10 and/or $15; and Three Course Dinner - $20 and/or $25 and/or $25

Here are some of my tips and tricks for making the most of Restaurant Week :

- Research ahead of time to find the restaurant menu that excites you most

- Try a new restaurant or two as well as a new dish or two at a favorite spot

- Make reservations well ahead of time

- Be sure to tip the server based on the value of the meal, not the discounted price

- Be sure to support the restaurant by ordering a little something extra, like a bottle of wine or an extra appetizer or dessert to share

For more information on Virginia Restaurant Week visit www.VaBeachRestaurantWeek.com

TUNE IN! DIG IN!

