Federal fugitive arrested after hit and run kills a woman in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The fugitive who fled the scene of a fatal car crash which killed a 78 year-old woman on Wednesday made their initial appearance in federal court today.

29-year-old Darrell Pittman of Newport News, was arrested early Saturday in Chesapeake after his escape from the fatal car crash.

Pittman was a passenger in the Ford Explorer that struck the vehicle of the woman who was killed. He fled the scene before he could be apprehended by police on outstanding warrants.

According to allegations in the indictment that was unsealed today, Pittman approached a Papa John’s employee on or around July 25, 2018, in Newport News and allegedly took money, pizza, and property from the employee through the threat of force and violence, brandishing a firearm at the employee and demanding the employee’s money and property during the course of the robbery.

Pittman is charged with interference with commerce by robbery, and with brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Brandishing charges, if convicted, is a mandatory minimum consecutive term of 7 years in prison. If convicted on both counts, Pittman faces a maximum penalty of 27 years in prison.

Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Pittman is scheduled for a detention hearing Thursday at the federal courthouse in Newport News.