“I Need A Break” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

THE HAPPY PLACE — When Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) and Greg (Skylar Astin) take a day trip, things don’t go quite as planned. Meanwhile, Paula (Donna Lynne Champlin) has an incredibly stressful week. Scott Michael Foster, Vincent Rodriguez III, Pete Gardner, Vella Lovell and Gabrielle Ruiz also star. Ilana Pena wrote the episode, directed by Jack Dolgen (#412). Original airdate 2/1/2019.