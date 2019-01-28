Congresswoman Elaine Luria appointed to two subcommittees on House Armed Services Committee

Congresswoman Elaine Luria, a retired naval commander, announced that she’s been appointed to two subcommittees of the House Armed Services Committee.

The panels: Subcommittee on Military Personnel and the Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces.

“I am honored to serve on these subcommittees so I can dig into the details, strengthen our readiness, and improve quality of life for all service members,” Congresswoman Luria said. “My district is home to eight major military installations representing all branches of our great Armed Forces. I will be a vocal advocate for everyone fighting for our country.”

The Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces maintains jurisdiction over the Navy and Marine Corps acquisition programs and Naval Reserve equipment (except strategic weapons, space, special operations, and information technology programs), deep strike bombers and related systems, lift programs, and the associated weapons systems sustainment accounts to include shipyard operations.

The subcommittee will be responsible for maritime programs under the jurisdiction of the full House Armed Services Committee.

The Subcommittee on Military Personnel handles issues regarding military personnel policy, reserve component integration and employment issues, military health care, military education, and POW/MIA issues.

Out of all the members in the House Democratic Caucus, Congresswoman Luria served the longest on active duty, completing over 20 years of active military service with the U.S. Navy.

Congresswoman Luria also serves on the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs.