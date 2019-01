What says “I love you” better than chicken nuggets?

This Valentine’s Day season, you can pick up 30-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets or 10-count Chick-n-Minis in a heart-shaped container at participating restaurants.

The offer began on January 21.

Now that the famous candy hearts printed with sweet nothings are no more, encourage your Valentine to “Eat Mor Chikin” this Valentine’s Day.

