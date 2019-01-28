BLACK LIGHTNING new episode, Monday at 9pm on WGNT 27

“The Book of Secrets: Chapter One: Prodigal Son” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

FRUSTRATION – Jefferson (Cress Williams) suspects that Tobias (Marvin Jones III) is behind a recent malicious attack. He brings this news to Henderson (Damon Gupton) but doesn’t get the answer he was looking for. Meanwhile, Lynn (Christine Adams) is confronted by her past. Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, Jordan Calloway and James Remar also star. Rob Hardy directed the episode written by Pat Charles (#211). Original airdate 1/28/2019.