Bill would toughen Move Over law in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – A bill before the Virginia General Assembly would toughen penalties for violators of Virginia’s Move Over law.

The law requires drivers to move over, or if they are unable to move over reduce speed, when approaching emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the road.

Currently the law classifies a first violation as a traffic infraction, punishable by a $250 fine, while a second violation is a Class 1 misdemeanor. House Bill 1911, introduced by Delegate Chris Peace, would change that.

If approved by the General Assembly, violating the Move Over law would be treated as reckless driving, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor. That comes with up to a year in jail or a fine of $2,500.

