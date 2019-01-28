Allegations of bullying, physical assault and sexual assault at James City Co. middle schools

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – After multiple parents have come forward to address James Blair Middle School and Berkeley Middle School in James City County, News 3 is investigating claims of bullying.

One mother said her daughter is autistic and has been bullied for the last year at Berkeley Middle School. “They’ve told my daughter she needs to kills herself and how she needs to do it,” she said, visibly upset.

Another mother told News 3 she pulled her kids from the public school system before they hit middle school because one of her daughters was physically assaulted in the 5th grade.

Another parent said his child was sexually assaulted by another student at James Blair Middle School and he and his wife have since pressed charges against the 13-year-old boy.

The mother of the autistic child said the punishment she has seen has not been enough to stop her child from being afraid at school.

“Nothing ever happens to these other kids, meanwhile I get a phone call saying my daughter in class says she wants to kill herself. We know where it’s coming from; we know how it started. I was going to the school and telling them about it, but they refuse to look at the other kids.”

News 3 heard from one parent who said his 7th grader has had nothing but positive experiences at James Blair during his time there and is thriving.

The principal of the school did agree to meet with a reporter from News 3 on Monday, but scheduling issues posed a problem so he provided a written statement about the allegations instead.

Below is the statement from Principal Ty Harris regarding student discipline at James Blair Middle School: