Accomack Co. Police searching for man involved in Dollar General Store robbery

ACCOMACK Co., Va. – On January 20, at around 8:30 a.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an armed robbery at a Dollar General Store in Parksley, Va.

Officers determined that an armed black male, approximately 5’8” – 6’2”, with a slim to medium build, entered the store and robbed the clerk of an undisclosed amount of money.

The subject fled the scene in an unknown direction. There were no injuries reported during this incident.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Parksley Police Department and the Virginia State Police.

Based on the investigation, arrest warrants have been issued against 36-year-old Torrean V. Washington of Machipongo, Virginia for robbery, use of firearm during a robbery, and grand larceny.

If you have any crime related information or known whereabouts call the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666.

Tips can be submitted through the ACSO website.