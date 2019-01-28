300 Virginia Beach students attended the 12 annual African-American Male Summit

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The 12th annual African-American Male Summit was held Saturday at Green Run High School with 300 students in attendance.

The event was open to Virginia Beach City Public School students and was held to help motivate the young men for success.

Around mid-January, 300 Virginia Beach students had already signed up for the summit.

The keynote speaker, Dr. Charles S. Corprew III, is a 1989 graduate of Green Run High School and a national leader in education.

A various selection of booths were set up for students to visit that were run by small business leaders, doctors, mental health professionals, college and university staff, etc.

Parents were also invited to register for the summit and could participate in Parent Institute sessions.