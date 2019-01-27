True colors? The significant jersey trend in recent Super Bowls

ATLANTA, Ga. – In Sunday’s Super Bowl, the Rams will be making their fourth all-time appearance in the sport’s biggest game. However, for the first time – Los Angeles will be wearing dark jerseys.

In Super Bowl LIII against the Patriots, the Rams will wear their royal blue and sunshine yellow throwback jerseys. As noted by Sports Illustrated’s Jonathan Jones, the Rams wore white in their three previous Super Bowl appearances – including a victory in Super Bowl XXXIV.