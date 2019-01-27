True colors? The significant jersey trend in recent Super Bowls

ATLANTA, Ga. – In Sunday’s Super Bowl, the Rams will be making their fourth all-time appearance in the sport’s biggest game. However, for the first time – Los Angeles will be wearing dark jerseys.
In Super Bowl LIII against the Patriots, the Rams will wear their royal blue and sunshine yellow throwback jerseys. As noted by Sports Illustrated’s Jonathan Jones, the Rams wore white in their three previous Super Bowl appearances – including a victory in Super Bowl XXXIV.
In the past 14 Super Bowls, the team in white has won 12 times. Jones points out only the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV and Patriots last year have failed to win in white jerseys. The Broncos wore their white jerseys in Super Bowl 50 after posting a 0–and-4 record in their Super Bowl orange tops.
Read Jones’ full article here.
News 3 is your home of Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta. The game will be played on February 3rd, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. Sports Director Adam Winkler will have LIVE coverage from Atlanta the week leading up to the game on News 3.