Tangier Island without water due to water main break

TANGIER ISLAND, Va. – A water main break has left Tangier Island without water, according to the Eastern Shore of Virginia 911 Center.

The water will be out for one to two weeks, the 911 Center said. Anyone interested in helping the residents of Tangier Island is asked to bring bottled water donations to the Somers Cove Marina in Crisfield.

On January 21, the Town of Tangier said in a Facebook post that its new water line had a break, and asked residents to conserve water while the line was repaired.

This is a developing story.