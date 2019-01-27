North Carolina Department of Revenue to accept individual income tax returns

RALEIGH, N.C. – The North Carolina Department of Revenue officially opens the 2019 individual income tax filing season on Monday, Jan. 28.

The official start of the season means the department will begin accepting and processing individual income tax returns.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will open federal tax filing season on the same day.

If taxpayers filed before January 28, they will now begin receiving acknowledgements for electronically filed (eFiled) returns.

Filing returns early reduces the risk of tax refund fraud.

Qualified taxpayers are able to use the free online filing (eFile) options available through this link using NCfreefile. Eligibility requirements for NCfreefile are available here.

Some refunds may take longer than normal due to the NCDOR’s enhanced identity theft protection measures, which is 8 weeks for electronically-filed returns and 12 weeks for paper returns.

Tax returns are due on Monday, April 15. Click here for more information about filing income tax returns electronically.