NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are asking the community for help in search of a man wanted for robbery.

The man wanted is 25-year-old Vernell C. Freeman who robbed a 7-Eleven on January 20, located at 1511 E. Little Creek Road.

If you have any information about the incident or Freeman’s whereabouts, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

An anonymous tip can also be sent through this link.