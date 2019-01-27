Newport News veterans support Coast Guard members waiting for back pay

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The government shutdown may be over for now, but food drives and non-perishable collections are still taking place across Hampton Roads.

On Sunday veterans and volunteers from American Legion Post 25 in Newport News rolled up their sleeves and whipped up a homemade meal for Coast Guard members.

Coast Guard members are some of the near 800,000 federal workers who have gone without pay over the course of the partial government shutdown.

This week President Trump signed a measure to reopen the government until February 15th, while Republicans and Democrats work towards some type of funding agreement.

Federal workers affected by the partial shutdown are set to get back pay for the paychecks missed, but that money hasn’t hit their bank accounts just yet.

In the meantime, local organizations want their fellow service members to know they stand together in good times and bad.

News 3’s Erin Miller will be at today’s luncheon speaking with veterans and active Coast Guard members.