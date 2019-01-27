× First Warning Forecast: Tracking our next chance for rain and snow

A dry cold front will move through the region. We will mainly just see an increase in clouds. A couple spotty showers are possible along the OBX. The cloud cover will help to keep temperatures from falling below freezing for the most part. Expect lows in the mid and upper 30s.

A chilly Monday on tap. Temperatures will only warm to the low and mid 40s. An area of low pressure will move just south of us offshore. Looks like most of us will stay dry, but I’m still keeping a 20 percent chance for a spotty shower along the coast and OBX. Skies will start to clear out a bit by Monday afternoon.

Milder on Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s. An arctic cold front along with an area of low pressure will move in from the west. Looks like most of the daylight hours should stay dry, with rain chances increasing by the late-afternoon evening. Colder air will move in behind the front, so we could see a quick shot of snow as temperatures drop. We may see this for 1 to 2 hours. At this point, less than an inch is possible. Everything will clear out overnight with temperatures dropping into the 20s.

We may have to watch out for some slick spots on the roadways early Wednesday. Expect plenty of sunshine and very cold temperatures. Highs will struggle to get out of the 30s. Another front will move through and we could see a couple snow showers, mainly along the Eastern Shore.

Conditions look to remain dry and cold through the weekend. The Climate Prediction Center is saying that we should be near-normal temperature-wise as we head into the first week of February.

Meteorologist April Loveland

