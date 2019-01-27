Daughter of NASA ‘Hidden Figure’ to headline Nauticus Black History Month celebration

NORFOLK, Va. – Katherine Goble Moore, daughter of Hampton resident and gifted African-American NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, will be among the featured speakers at Nauticus’ second annual Black History Month celebration.

Goble Moore, a retired teacher and counselor, will speak on behalf of her 100-year-old mother at “And Still I Rise,” sharing how her work at NASA was critical to the success of the Apollo Moon landing program and the start of the Space Shuttle Program.

The day’s speakers will also include chief scientist and chair of the department of marine and environmental science at Hampton University, Dr. Deidre Gibson, who will speak on the HBCU’s impact on marine science research.

Roots for A-STEM will provide tabletop presentations, interactive programs and child-focused demonstrations throughout the event, including “Math Through Dance,” which blends basic math concepts and traditional African dance.

“And Still I Rise” will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, February 9. The event will be included in Nauticus’ special admission price of $7.57 for adults and children ages 4 through 12. Children ages three and under get in free.