NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 300 block of 49th Street Sunday morning.

Dispatch received the call at 6:41 a.m. for the fire. When crews arrived, they began their attack on the fire and contained it to the third floor.

No injuries were reported. The Red Cross is assisting three adults and one child with lodging.

The fire’s cause is still under investigation by the Newport News Fire Department’s Fire Marshals office.