Woman killed in Chesapeake crash involving police officer

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating after a Friday-night crash left one woman dead in Chesapeake,

According to dispatch, the call came in at 11:04 p.m. for a crash near the intersection of Eden Way N. and Savory Crescent. Shortly after the first call, a uniformed officer radioed that he was involved in a crash at the same location.

The other involved vehicle was driven by an adult woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the officer was driving southbound on Eden Way N. in a black, unmarked Ford Police interceptor. The other vehicle, a maroon Volkswagen Passat, was traveling northbound and entered the southbound lane.

The officer suffered a lower body injury and was taken to the hospital.

The Chesapeake CRASH Team is investigating, and the identity of the woman is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.