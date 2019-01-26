Sentara helps Coast Guard members affected by government shutdown

Hampton Roads organizations of all kinds have been working together to support those who have been affected by the government shutdown.

Recently, hospitals and facilities across Sentara Healthcare have spent the last week collecting supplies for Coast Guard members and their families who did not receive pay during this government shutdown.

The U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officers Association received thousands of dollars’ worth of donations on Friday, January 25 to distribute to families in need in Portsmouth and in Elizabeth City, N.C.

Sentara employees collected and organized all the donations. The Chief Petty Officers Association said they were in need of kid’s snacks for school lunches, juice boxes, formula, diapers and baby wipes.

Hundreds of boxes each of these items in need have been collected, resulting in several truckloads of donations being delivered.

$4,300 in gas and Wal-Mart gift cards, and 30 additional cases of paper products and cleaning supplies were donated by the employees, in additional to the requested supplies.

Sentara now has the ability and willingness to assist all patients with a financial need, including Hampton Roads community members who have been financially impacted by the recent government shutdown.