Redskins replace tight ends coach Wes Phillips with Brian Angelichio

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (Redskins Public Relations) – The Washington Redskins announced Friday evening that they have hired Brian Angelichio as their new tight ends coach. Angelichio brings 24 years of coaching experience to Washington, including spending the last three seasons with the Packers.

Angelichio, from Ilion, N.Y., just finished his seventh year coaching in the professional ranks. He replaces Wes Phillips as Washington’s tight ends coach. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Phillips’ contract was allowed to expire. He’d served as the ‘Skins tight end coach since 2014.

Before coaching tight ends in Green Bay, Angelichio spent two years coaching tigh ends with the Cleveland Browns after starting his tenure in the NFL coaching tight ends with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.