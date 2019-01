PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Henrico County Police have arrested a Portsmouth man in connection with a January 13 murder.

According to police, Frederick Sims-McRae, 25, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 58-year-old Roma Harris, who was found in the 300 block of N. Laburnum Avenue.

Sims-McRae is currently behind bars in the Chesapeake City Jail.