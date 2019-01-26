Plane lands and runs off runway at Williamsburg Jamestown Airport

JAMESTOWN, Va. – On Saturday at 5:33 p.m., James City County Police received a call in reference to a plane that landed and ran off the runway.

Pilot Benjamin Fye of Yorktown attempted to land his 1964 Cherokee PA 128-40 aircraft at Williamsburg Jamestown Airport located at 100 Marclay Drive in Williamsburg.

The plane landed on the runway but the pilot couldn’t get the plane to stop. It then ran off the runway and into some bushes.

James City County Police as well as Virginia State Police were on the scene.

The pilot was the only one on board and he was not injured.