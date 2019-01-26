× ODU men’s hoops surrenders 17-point lead in final minutes, loses to UTSA

SAN ANTONIO, Tx. – The Old Dominion Monarchs had a 17-point lead over UT-San Antonio on the road with a little more than three minutes remaining…and then everything fell apart.

The Roadrunners went on to outscore ODU, 22-4, to finish with a 74-73 victory at Convocation Center on Saturday, shaking up the Conference USA race.

ODU went into the game at the top of the conference standings, a half-game ahead of UTSA, and went into halftime with a four point lead.

Now, buoyed by 29 points from sophomore guard Keaton Wallace, the Roadrunners sit a half-game ahead of the Monarchs.

B.J. Stith was the leading scorer for ODU with 23 points and 12 rebounds.

The Monarchs have five days to rest before welcoming North Texas on Thursday, January 31.