Newport News man robs man and flees in taxi

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are searching for a Newport News man who robbed an individual and then fled in a taxi.

On January 11, at 3:09 a.m., Newport News Police were dispatched to the Key West Inn located in the 11800 block of Jefferson Avenue in reference to a robbery from an individual.

Officers spoke with the victim, a 48-year-old Newport News man, who had a minor laceration on his face.

The victim stated a male acquaintance assaulted him and took an undisclosed amount of money.

After the assault and robbery, the victim stated that the offender fled the scene in a taxi.

Further investigation found the offender to be 59-year-old Andrew Peeples of the 700 block of 34 Street.

Warrants were obtained on Peeples for Abduction and Robbery in reference to this incident.

On January 24, Peeples was taken into custody.