Newport News elementary school student brings steak knife on school bus

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Riverside Elementary School student was recommended for expulsion after bringing a steak knife to school in his backpack Wednesday morning.

According to Michelle Price of Newport News Public Schools, the student brought the knife on the school bus, then told other students about the knife. When the bus driver was alerted, the driver pulled over and took the backpack with the knife from the student.

The student did not brandish the knife, but according to at least one report, did use some aggressive language when talking to another student.

When the bus arrived at school, administrators immediately took the backpack and escorted the student off the school bus.