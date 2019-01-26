Man missing from a Chesapeake group home

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – On Saturday at 12:41 p.m., police responded to the 800 block of Parapet Road regarding a missing person.

The victim, 49-year-old Orin Teasley, has been living in a group home for one day.

Teasley’s caregiver reported that Teasley had asked to smoke a cigarette.

A few minutes after Teasley had stepped outside, the caregiver went to check on him and he was nowhere to be found.

Teasley has numerous serious medical needs that require medication, and wears an ID bracelet. He had been reported missing in Chesapeake in August 2018 and was reported recently missing in Suffolk for eight days.

Teasley was last seen wearing athletic shoes, grey pants, and a silky grey dress shirt. He is 5’ 10”, 180 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

The public can contact police if they have seen Teasley or have information on his whereabouts.