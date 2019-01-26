Irish remain unlucky vs. ‘Hoos, No. 3 Virginia stays atop ACC standings with road win

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (VirginiaSports.com) – No. 3 Virginia (18-and-1, 6-and-1 ACC) had five players in double figures for the second straight game as the Cavaliers won 82-55 at Notre Dame (11-and-9, 1-and-6 ACC) on Saturday afternoon at Purcell Pavilion.

De’Andre Hunter led the game with 19 points and had seven rebounds. Kyle Guy finished with 15 points, including 12 in the first half. Ty Jerome had 13 points and a career-high nine rebounds. Kihei Clark had a career-high 12 points and Mamadi Diakite added 10 points. With the victory, Virginia remains tied atop the ACC standings.

The Cavaliers shot 52 percent from the field and 44 percent beyond the arc. UVA led 45-33 on the board, had 21 to 11 bench points and led in the paint, 34-26.

HOW IT HAPPENED

UVA scored the first 12 points of the contest and Notre Dame did not score until the 13:35 mark in the first half. Virginia also made two 7-0 runs in the first half and Guy hit a three to take a 42-25 lead into the break. Jerome hit back-to-back jumpers then a fast break dunk by Hunter gave UVA a 48-27 lead early in the second half. The Cavaliers took their largest lead, 77-47, with a 9-0 run that included seven points by Clark.

NOTES

• UVA is 5-0 against the Irish in Notre Dame

• UVA has limited Notre Dame to 58 or fewer points in six of the last eight meetings.

• UVA is 32-1 all-time when scoring 80 or more points under Tony Bennett

• Clark had a career-best 12 points

• Jerome matched a career high with nine rebounds

• Diakite matched career highs in blocked shots (4) and rebounds (7)

UP NEXT

Virginia remains on the road, traveling to NC State on Tuesday, Jan. 29 for a 7 p.m. tip in Raleigh, N.C.