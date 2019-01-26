Grand Affairs to offer dinner for up to 350 people affected by government shutdown

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Grand Affairs Catering will be offering dinner and thanks to government employees on January 30 with an Italian buffet.

In conjunction with FM99 WNOR, 106.9 The Fox WAFX and Astro Entertainment, a Heartfelt Evening of Thanks will be held to show appreciation for the TSA and the United States Coast Guard members affected by the shutdown.

The event will be an Italian themed buffet dinner for up to 350 guests located at Grand Affairs, 2036 Pleasure House Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23455.

Those who want to attend need to RSVP by calling (757)-460-9786.

There will be musical entertainment by Astro Entertainment and Appearances by Rock Girl Elly and WAFX’s Fox Mascot!

Parking is free and on-site.