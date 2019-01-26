× First Warning Forecast: Tracking up and down temperatures

It won’t be as cold overnight. Many communities will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s.

A nice mix of sun and clouds Sunday. It’ll be a bit milder with highs in the low and mid 50s. Keeping a slight chance for a stray shower along the OBX. Otherwise, we’re looking dry with more clouds building in by the afternoon.

Cooler to start the work week with highs in the mid 40s. The models are in disagreement in regards to precipitation later in the day. At this point, keeping a 30 percent chance.

We are tracking a system that will bring some wet weather on Tuesday. It will be milder with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures will plummet behind the cold front late Tuesday, so we could see a few snowflakes mixing in. Temperatures will fall into the 20s overnight.

Arctic air takes over for the remainder of the week. We will struggle to get out of the 30s!

Meteorologist April Loveland

