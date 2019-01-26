× First Warning Forecast: Tracking plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures

After a frigid start today, we’ll warm to the mid and upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Going to be a great day to get outside!

A nice mix of sun and clouds Sunday. It’ll be a bit milder with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Keeping a slight chance for a stray shower along the OBX. Otherwise, we’re looking dry.

Very similar weather to start the work week with highs near 50.

We are tracking a system that will bring some wet weather on Tuesday. It will be milder with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures will plummet behind the cold front late Tuesday, so we could see a few snowflakes mixing in. Temperatures will fall into the 20s overnight.

Arctic air takes over for the remainder of the week. We will struggle to get out of the 30s!

Meteorologist April Loveland

