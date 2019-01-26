Driver seriously injured, 11 people evaluated for injuries after Newport News crash involving HRT bus

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department responded to a crash involving a Hampton Roads Transit bus Saturday morning.

According to dispatch, the call was received at 8:50 a.m. for the crash, which happened at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Bland Boulevard near the 12000 block of Jefferson Avenue. Police say the bus was stopped to pick up passengers when the driver of the other vehicle, an adult man, hit the bus.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. Ten passengers and the bus driver were also taken to a local hospital for evaluation, but no life-threatening injuries were reported.

